Ed Sheeran fan attends concert months after star intervenes in life-saving campaign

An eight-year-old Ed Sheeran fan has attended one of the pop star’s concerts just months after he joined a campaign to help save her life. Jasmi Lindberg Cooke, from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, began her battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2014. The condition relapsed last year and after several rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she was told that her best chance of survival was to find a matching blood stem cell donor. Sheeran, 27, backed the #JoinForJasmi campaign to try and find a match for the youngster. The musician encouraged fans to register as stem cell donors through the blood cancer charity DKMS.

His support, along with other celebrities, led to a spike in the number of people who joined the register. The charity said that within a few months of the campaign’s launch, a matching donor for Jasmi was found just before her eight birthday. Six months after receiving the blood stem cell transplant, Jasmi was able to attend one of Sheeran’s four sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Jasmi and her mum Rena attend an Ed Sheeran concert at Wembley Stadium. Credit: DKMS handout/PA