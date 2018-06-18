Family of boy who died suddenly thank passers-by who tried to save him

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died suddenly in Aberdeenshire have thanked members of the public who tried to save his life.

Zaine Grieve fell ill in Portlethen on Saturday night.

He died a short time later, despite the best efforts of passers-by and the emergency services, police said.

The teenager’s relatives have thanked those who intervened, as they paid tribute to the popular and much-loved boy.

In a statement issued via police, his family said: