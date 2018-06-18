Fans toast Harry, England and Saint George after winning World Cup start

England fans rejoiced on the streets of Volgograd after Harry Kane’s late show got some dreaming of the final. The England captain scored twice, including one in added time, to help the Three Lions’ beat Tunisia in their first World Cup Group game. And fans could not hide their delight after the final whistle, cheering and singing loudly.

Tom Law, 29, and Clark Roberts, 30, both from Coventry, emerged from the Volgograd Arena singing “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own”. Mr Law said: “To get a last-minute winner, Harry Kane absolute legend.

“Getting the three points on the board, getting the World Cup under way. We’re going to win it. “It was fantastic. “There’ve been so many first games where England have bottled it but finally to turn it around – brilliant.” Mr Roberts added: “Captain Marvel really showed up, didn’t he? Dee Dee Murray, aged 60 from Luton, said: “That is exactly the result we needed – I knew we were going to do it. “I’m so pleased for Gareth Southgate and all the lads.”

Chris Watkins, 53, who is originally from Leicester but has lived and run a travel firm in Volgograd for five years, said: “We were bit flat at times but a win’s a win. “They need to up the tempo a bit. “I’ve lived here for five years, come down to see England play and it’s absolutely great.” And his sister Liz Watkins, 64, who lives in Huddersfield but is originally from Leicester, said: “It was a good game” as she singled out Harry Maguire for helping Kane to score his winner. Zahid Ali, 28, from Canary Wharf in London, said: “It looked like England were going to do it again but Harry Kane, thank God for him.” Pockets of seats were left empty in the 45,000-seater Volgograd Arena, with the official attendance reaching 41,064.

