First ladies past and present voice concerns over separation policy

Former first lady Michelle Obama has adding her voice to the rising chorus of criticism of the Trump administration’s policy of family separation at the US border. On Twitter, Michelle Obama re-tweeted a message from former first lady Laura Bush promoting a column she wrote decrying the policy.

Mrs Obama added: “Sometimes truth transcends party.” Laura Bush is the wife of Republican President George W. Bush. She called the separation policy “cruel” and “immoral” in a guest column for The Washington Post on Sunday.

