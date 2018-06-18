Foster attending LGBT event ‘important step towards dialogue’

Arlene Foster’s decision to attend an LGBT event in Northern Ireland next week represents an important step towards dialogue, the organisers said.

The PinkNews reception at the seat of Northern Ireland’s suspended devolved parliament at Stormont will be held on June 28.

Campaigners said it was the first time a DUP leader had agreed to take part in such an occasion.

The country is the only part of the UK where same-sex marriage is not available.

Change is strongly opposed by Democratic Unionists, who argue that civil partnerships are already available and believe marriage is between a man and a woman.

Benjamin Cohen, chief executive and editor-in-chief at PinkNews, said: “The decision by Arlene Foster to attend the first PinkNews event in Belfast is an important step towards encouraging a dialogue in Northern Ireland and we’re delighted that there will be a number of other senior cross-party representatives attending and speaking.”

Political powersharing has been suspended in Northern Ireland for months, with Sinn Fein raising identity and rights issues such as same-sex marriage as key matters to be addressed in negotiations.

Mrs Foster recently met members of the Fermanagh Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and the Muslim community as part of a series of gestures aimed towards greater inclusivity.