Harry Kane at the double as England make winning start

Pockets of seats were left empty in the stadium where England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start against Tunisia. The 45,000-seater Volgograd Arena was not completely full as the game kicked off, although the English fans were in full voice to make up for it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Football Association did not sell out its allocation for the match, with only 1,510 fans buying through the official England Supporters Travel Club. More would have purchased their tickets through world football’s governing body Fifa but earlier in the day, fans told how they had felt outnumbered by the noisier Tunisian contingent in central Volgograd, 600 miles south of Moscow.

Tunisia v England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Group G – Volgograd Arena Credit: PA

Some supporters had expressed disappointment that many decided not to make the journey to Russia or felt unable to, amid fears of fan violence. But England’s 12th man went away delighted as the national team emerged 2-1 winners. Viewers shared wrestling memes on social media as they decried the way England captain Harry Kane, who scored both goals for his side, was marked at corners.

Tunisia v England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Group G – Volgograd Arena Credit: PA