- ITV Report
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt backs use of medicinal cannabis oil
The Health Secretary has told ITV News that he backs the use of medicinal cannabis oil and that the Government is conducting a review into its use.
Jeremy Hunt's announcement comes amid calls for the drug to be legalised in medicinal circumstances.
Last Monday, cannabis oil was confiscated from Charlotte Caldwell who was bringing it to the UK from Canada to treat her severely epileptic son, Billy, who can have up to 100 seizures per day.
On Sunday, Home Secretary Sajid Javid intervened to provide a 20-day licence allowing 12-year-old Billy to be treated with cannabis oil for his epilepsy.
Ms Caldwell credits the oil with keeping Billy’s seizures at bay, saying he was seizure-free for more than 300 days while using it, but it contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is restricted in the UK.
Mr Javid's emergency measure allowed for one to be returned and Ms Caldwell reported an improvement in her son’s condition after taking the drug, but when this runs out a new application will have to be made for a licence.
Speaking on Monday, Mr Hunt said: "We know that there is strong clinical evidence that in certain situations, cannabis oil can be very beneficial and so I don't think anyone who followed that story [Billy Caldwell] can have felt anything other than a massive amount of sympathy for the family, and I think as a Government minister it's very clear to me that we're not getting that right and that's why we're having that review."
He continued that the Government was seeking to conduct the review "as quickly as possible" and was aware of the "urgency, but could not give a time frame since clinical and legal tests need to be carried out.
Speaking earlier on Monday, Mr Hunt said that the Caldwell's case had highlighted the fact that the Government is currently not "getting the law on this kind of thing right".
After Mr Javid allowed Billy to use begin using cannabis oil again, Ms Caldwell said it had allowed her son to eat again, but prior to this the 50-year-old said his seizures had escalated and been "absolutely horrendous".
"I would never, ever want any family to endure what our family - and, more importantly, Billy - has endured," she said
"Every seizure is horrific for a mummy to watch, because I am very aware that one seizure can kill him."