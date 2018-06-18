Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt backs use of medicinal cannabis oil

The Health Secretary has told ITV News that he backs the use of medicinal cannabis oil and that the Government is conducting a review into its use.

Jeremy Hunt's announcement comes amid calls for the drug to be legalised in medicinal circumstances.

Last Monday, cannabis oil was confiscated from Charlotte Caldwell who was bringing it to the UK from Canada to treat her severely epileptic son, Billy, who can have up to 100 seizures per day.

On Sunday, Home Secretary Sajid Javid intervened to provide a 20-day licence allowing 12-year-old Billy to be treated with cannabis oil for his epilepsy.

Ms Caldwell credits the oil with keeping Billy’s seizures at bay, saying he was seizure-free for more than 300 days while using it, but it contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is restricted in the UK.

Mr Javid's emergency measure allowed for one to be returned and Ms Caldwell reported an improvement in her son’s condition after taking the drug, but when this runs out a new application will have to be made for a licence.