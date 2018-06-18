'Hero Imam' calls for National Day against Islamophobia on the anniversary of Finsbury Park attack

The headline or hashtag "Hero Imam" has hung heavily on Mohammed Mahmoud since he stepped in to calm tempers after the fatal terrorist attack in Finsbury Park in North London a year ago. On Monday he told ITV News: "We Brits don't deal well with praise." Darren Osborne was found guilty of ramming a van onto a crowded pavement filled with Muslim worshippers shortly after midnight on June 19.

Darren Osborne was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. Credit: PA

Despite the horrific scenes the imam faced in the immediate aftermath of the attack, Mahmoud kept the crowd from hurting Osborne until the police arrived by forming a cordon around him in a semicircle. “I stood with my back to him, never even saw his face, so I could keep other people away - to make sure that he answers for his crime. "People pushed back. But twice I heard someone say, "No, that's the imam of the mosque. Listen to him."

Osborne crashed the van into people outside a mosque. Credit: PA