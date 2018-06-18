May faces another Brexit showdown with Tory rebels after heavy Lords defeat

The Government faces another battle to appease Brexit rebels in the Commons after Lords again backed giving MPs a “meaningful vote” on the final Brexit deal. The to-and-fro over Parliament’s role as the UK leaves the EU will return to the Commons after peers inflicted another heavy defeat on the Government on Monday. They backed an amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, tabled by Viscount Hailsham, which would require the Government to allow MPs to vote on how it would proceed in the absence of a Brexit deal by January 21 next year. MPs will now vote on whether to adopt the motion, which was brought in after pro-EU rebels led by former attorney general Dominic Grieve accused the Government of reneging on measures they believed had been agreed to stave off a rebellion last week.

Prime Minister Theresa May had earlier on Monday warned against any moves to “tie her hands” during negotiations with Brussels, saying that Parliament must not be able to “overturn the will of the British people”. The Prime Minister said she had been listening to the concerns of critics but the legislation must not restrict her freedom in talks with Brussels. “As we keep faith with people who voted to leave the European Union, and many of those who didn’t but are now saying ‘let’s just get on with it’, we need to make sure we are putting this legislation into place,” she said. “But as we do that, of course we have been listening to concerns about the role of Parliament, but we need to make sure that Parliament can’t tie the Government’s hands in negotiation and can’t overturn the will of the British people.” Under Government plans, if MPs reject the agreement reached by Mrs May with Brussels, or if no deal has been obtained by January 21, Parliament will be offered the opportunity to vote on a “neutral motion” stating it has considered a minister’s statement on the issue. Crucially, the motion will be unamendable, meaning MPs cannot insert a requirement for Mrs May to go back to the negotiating table, extend the Brexit transition or revoke the UK’s withdrawal under Article 50.

