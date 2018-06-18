Meghan Markle's father Thomas tells Good Morning Britain he was 'very upset' to miss royal wedding

The Duchess of Sussex's father has said his daughter cried when he confessed he would not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry.

In a world exclusive interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Thomas Markle said he had broken the news to Meghan in an emotional phone call just days before she was due to walk down the aisle in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

The 73-year-old watched the wedding from California, where he was recovering from heart surgery.

Mr Markle said: “They were disappointed. Meghan cried, I’m sure, and they both said ‘Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you’.”

He added: “I absolutely wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle.”

Adding that he was recovering well from his surgery, which saw him have three stents fitted, Mr Markle said he was “honoured” that the Prince of Wales took on the job of walking Meghan down the aisle instead.

“I can’t think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles,” he told the programme.