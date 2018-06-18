Minute’s silence to be held on one-year anniversary of Finsbury Park attack

Britain’s values will not be broken by “vile extremism”, Theresa May has said ahead of a memorial one year on from the Finsbury Park terror attack. A minute’s silence will be held to commemorate the death of father-of-six Makram Ali, and for the dozen others who were injured on June 19 last year. Relatives of Mr Ali have been invited to gather alongside others affected by Darren Osborne’s murderous rampage, when he ploughed a hire van onto a crowded pavement intending to kill as many Muslims as possible. Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan are expected to attend the event at Islington Town Hall on Tuesday, where a silence will be held at 9.30am.

Osborne named Mr Khan during his nine-day trial at Woolwich Crown Court as someone, alongside Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, he had wanted to kill. Islington councillors, local faith and community leaders, and emergency services workers who helped victims in the aftermath of the attack are set to attend Tuesday’s commemorative event. Ahead of the event the Prime Minister said: “Last year’s cowardly attack which targeted innocent worshippers leaving Finsbury Park mosque is an attack on all of us. “As with all acts of terrorism the intention was to divide us but we will not let this happen. “We are a country of many faiths and freedom of worship and respect for those of different faiths is fundamental to this country’s values and these values will never be broken by vile extremism.” Mrs May commended the “bravery and spirit of the community that apprehended the attacker”. She added: “As we remember the victims of this attack, Makram Ali who tragically lost his life, we should take strength that it is London’s diversity and multitude of communities that makes it one of the world’s great cities.”

Ruzina Akhtar (centre) daughter of Makram Ali, previously thanked the community for their support Credit: PA