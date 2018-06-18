More strikes in rail guards’ dispute

Rail services will be disrupted on Tuesday by a fresh strike in the long-running dispute over guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on Arriva Rail North (Northern) will walk out for 24 hours, and again on Thursday and Saturday.

Labour will seek to force a vote of no confidence in Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in the Commons on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the union announced it was suspending a planned three-day strike on South Western Railway from Thursday after progress in talks with the company over the same dispute.

Northern said it would concentrate on running as many services as possible between 7am and 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday, while services will start later and finish earlier than usual on Saturday.

Regional director for Northern Sharon Keith said: “On each day of the strike action we will be running fewer services and expect those services we do operate to be extremely busy.

“It is, therefore, vital that anyone thinking of travelling with Northern on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday plans their journey carefully.”