More work needed as tests confirm grave remains are not Arlene, says coroner

A coroner has said he is still unsure whether a grave exhumed in the search for a missing schoolgirl has no links to her disappearance. Brian Sherrard said confirmation that remains removed from the Co Sligo grave are not those of Arlene Arkinson had failed to draw a line under the issue, as he suggested the need for tests on other bodies buried in the plot. “More work needs to be done before I would be content to leave this matter to one side,” he told Belfast Coroner’s Court. Arlene, 15, from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, vanished after a night out in Co Donegal in the Irish Republic in 1994. She was last seen in the company of a convicted child killer, the late Robert Howard. Howard was always the prime suspect in Arlene’s case.

Forensics officers at farmland near Castlederg. Credit: Press Association

The Co Sligo grave was exhumed by gardai in March, almost 20 years after a priest received an anonymous tip-off that a body wrapped in plastic sheeting found buried just below the surface could have been Arlene. Gravediggers found the body 2ft to 3ft down when opening the grave for another burial in 1996, but subsequently reburied it. The phone call to the priest came in 1999. He informed gardai but they did not pursue an exhumation at the time. Around that time a woman also wrote to a priest to say she had heard that, shortly after Arlene’s 1994 disappearance, a man had persuaded some gravediggers to bury Arlene’s body in a grave they were digging for a conventional burial.

The schoolgirl’s family expressed dismay last week when the authorities south of the border said a body exhumed in the Co Sligo graveyard was not Arlene. There was a further twist at a preliminary hearing in Belfast on Monday, when Mr Sherrard was told that the remains examined belonged to an adult male, not a young girl. The coroner said he had a number of concerns following the revelation. He said gardai needed to clarify whether there was an additional body in the grave, other than the four formally registered as being buried there. The coroner said he also needed to know whether all of the remains found in the plot had been examined, or just one. “It would be foolhardy if at this stage I was to draw a line under this,” he said.

Robert Howard. Credit: Press Association