Police investigating 1998 murder case start excavating waste ground

Detectives investigating a 20-year-old murder case have begun to excavate an area of waste ground.

Donna Keogh has never been found following her disappearance from Middlesbrough in 1998, when she was just 17, and police subsequently said they were treating it as a murder investigation.

Reports suggest Donna was last seen in Hartington Road in the Gresham area of Middlesbrough in April 1998.

On Monday, Cleveland Police announced that they and a specialist search team had started excavation work on a former allotment site near Troon Close, Middlesbrough, in a bid to find new information.