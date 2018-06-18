Pomp and pageantry as Queen attends Order of the Garter ceremony

Hundreds have watched the spectacle of the Queen and Knights of the Garter attending the Garter service at the chapel where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married.

The Queen was joined by members of the order, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle where Harry and Meghan married in May.

Crowds gathered in the castle grounds were treated to the sight of Garter Knights walking past wearing lavish blue velvet robes and black velvet hats with white plumes.