Rail bosses to be hauled before MPs over timetable chaos

Rail bosses will be grilled by MPs on Monday over why the introduction of new timetables led to major disruption. The Commons Transport Select Committee will question leaders from Network Rail, the government-owned company responsible for Britain’s rail infrastructure, and train companies Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Northern. Hundreds of services have been cancelled or significantly delayed since schedules were changed on May 20. Passengers using GTR and Northern have been particularly affected, with some stranded on platforms for several hours. Both operators introduced temporary timetables on June 4, removing around 6% of daily services in a bid to boost reliability.

GTR chief executive Charles Horton announced his resignation on Friday but will still appear before the Transport Committee. Also giving evidence are: GTR chief operating officer Nick Brown; Northern managing director David Brown and performance and planning director Rob Warnes; Network Rail managing director for the system operator Jo Kaye and route managing directors John Halsall and Martin Frobisher. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has blamed Network Rail for being “very late” to approve the new timetables and a delay in completing infrastructure projects. He also criticised GTR and Northern for inadequate planning, such as not having enough drivers trained to operate new routes.

