Scientists predict the rise of ‘healthy’ white bread

Healthier white bread and personalised food could be two outcomes from ground-breaking nutrition research being undertaken by UK scientists. A team at the Norwich-based Quadram Institute, formerly the Institute of Food Research, is looking at ways of modifying starch so that it is digested more slowly. The end result could be nutritious white bread that is less likely to fuel obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In the longer term future work being carried out by the scientists could lead to “personalised food” for people with different nutrition needs. Lead scientist Professor Richard Mithen said wheat, a major source of starch, provides a fifth of all the calories consumed in the world. Wheat starch in white bread and potatoes was rapidly digested, causing a big sugar spike that the body struggled to cope with. Quick digestion also meant it failed to reach the lower intestine, where chemical signals are released telling the body it is full. In addition rapidly digested starch was not feeding beneficial gut bacteria.

Toast. Credit: PA