Sinn Fein no-confidence motion ‘reckless behaviour’, says housing minister

The housing minister has dismissed a threat by Sinn Fein of a no-confidence motion against him as “reckless behaviour”. Eoghan Murphy insisted the focus should be on getting houses built, not on him. “It’s an unnecessary distraction and potentially reckless behaviour,” he said as he arrived to speak at the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH)’s annual general meeting on Monday. “Our focus as a government is on fixing the housing sector, getting thousands of homes built and that’s exactly what is happening.”

Housing crisis Credit: Eoghan Murphy with Leo Varadkar

It emerged in May that almost 10,000 people across Ireland were homeless. That included 3,755 children, according to figures from the Department of Housing. Sinn Fein had threatened to bring a motion of no confidence in Mr Murphy, which Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned could lead to a general election. However the motion was not filed before the deadline ahead of the summer recess in the Dail.

