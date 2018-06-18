Spain’s PM calls for removal of Franco’s remains from mausoleum

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez has said he wants to remove the remains of the late dictator General Francisco Franco from a controversial mausoleum and turn the site into a monument for reconciliation. Mr Sanchez told national broadcaster TVE that Spain “cannot afford symbols that separate Spaniards” and that he wants to turn the Valley Of The Fallen into “a memorial about the fight against fascism”. More than 33,000 dead from both sides of Spain’s 1936-1939 civil war are buried alongside Franco’s remains at the neo-classical mausoleum northwest of Madrid.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY – 05/12/1978 Credit: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY – 05/12/1978

The socialist leader revealed the idea during his first media interview since taking office earlier this month, following a parliamentary vote that ousted the previous conservative administration of Mariano Rajoy. Mr Rajoy’s Popular Party condemned Francoism but had blocked previous attempts to exhume the dictator’s bones.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The conservatives have also said that those campaigning for digging up the anonymous mass graves in the Valley of the Fallen or elsewhere across the country were reopening a painful chapter in history. “It’s not about opening wounds, it’s about closing them,” Mr Sanchez said in Monday’s interview. He said his government would work to fulfil a parliamentary resolution from last year that called to exhume Franco’s remains, hand them over to the dictator’s relatives and turn the valley into a memorial for the Spanish Civil War.

Spain Politics Credit: Spain Politics