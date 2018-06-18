Spray cans found near where three people killed after being hit by train

Spray cans have been found near where three people died after being struck by a train. The incident occurred on tracks near Loughborough Junction station, south London, which is an area popular with graffiti artists. British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at 7.30am on Monday but rail industry sources told the Press Association the paint was found nearby and the three people may have been killed overnight, when freight trains operate.

Investigators near the scene of the incident. Credit: PA

Officers were seen taking photographs of graffiti as part of their inquiries. The bodies were found on an elevated section of track with an electric third rail between Brixton and Denmark Hill. BTP stated that they were hit by a train but was unable to confirm whether it was a freight or passenger service. There were no reports of any passenger trains being involved.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.