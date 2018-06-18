Spray cans found as three men die after being hit by train

Spray cans have been found near where three men died after being struck by a train. The incident occurred on tracks near Loughborough Junction station, south London, which is an area popular with graffiti artists. British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at 7.30am on Monday and rail industry sources told the Press Association the paint was found nearby and the three people may have been killed overnight, when freight trains operate.

Officers were seen taking photographs of graffiti as part of their inquiries. The men are believed to have been in their 20s. Officers have informed the family of one man and are working to identify the next of kin of the other two.

Police activity near where the bodies were found (Yui Mok/PA) Credit: Police activity near where the bodies were found (Yui Mok/PA)

Superintendent Matthew Allingham told reporters at the scene that their injuries were “consistent with being hit by a train”. The first call to police was made by a train driver but the force is still trying to identify the train that hit the men. There have been no reports of any passenger services being involved, which suggests they were struck by a freight train. “We know they were dead for a while before we turned up,” Mr Allingham said. “It is a possibility that it was during the hours of darkness. That’s why it wasn’t reported earlier.” The bodies were found on an elevated section of track with an electric third rail between Brixton and Denmark Hill.

The three men who died are all believed to be in their 20s (Yui Mok/PA) Credit: The three men who died are all believed to be in their 20s (Yui Mok/PA)