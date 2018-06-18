Takeaway boss faces jail term for enslaving alcoholic tenants

An unscrupulous takeaway boss will be jailed for enslaving alcoholic tenants and forcing them to work at his chip shop for free.

Harjit Bariana, 46, supplied drink and drugs to vulnerable tenants of his property in Blyth, Northumberland, and fed them leftovers rather than pay them for the hours they worked, often in grim conditions.

One was forced to clear out a sewage pipe without gloves, while another had his shoes removed and was made to walk to work barefoot, police said.

Bariana, known as Harry, exploited local men and threatened or beat them if they did not comply, jurors were told during his trial at Newcastle Crown Court last month.