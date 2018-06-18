Tatchell flies out of Russia after gay rights protest arrest

A gay rights campaigner arrested after a one-man protest in Russia has left the country ahead of a court appearance.

Peter Tatchell was detained for more than an hour after staging the impromptu demonstration near the Kremlin on Thursday.

He held a poster attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin, which read: “Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people.”

He was released on bail and told to appear in court on June 26 to face action for breaching a law around unsanctioned protests of any scale put in place for the World Cup.