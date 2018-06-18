Three dead and hundreds injured after earthquake hits Osaka in western Japan

A strong earthquake has killed at least three people and injured more than 210 in western Japan.

A nine-year-old girl was killed by a falling wall at her school, and the two other fatalities were men in their 80s, as the quake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 214 people were treated for injuries in hospital, most of them in Osaka — Japan’s second city.

Osaka officials did not give details, but injuries reported in Kyoto and three other neighbouring regions were all minor.