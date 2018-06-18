Upskirting legislation to be adopted as Government Bill

Legislation to ban upskirting is to be adopted as a Government Bill, Downing Street said. The move comes after a Tory MP who blocked the progress of a backbench Bill to ban the practice of surreptitiously taking photos of underwear had his parliamentary office adorned with knickers. Four pairs of knickers, bound together with a pink ribbon, were draped across the doorway to Sir Christopher Chope’s office in the Norman Shaw North building on the parliamentary estate. Sir Christopher stopped the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill from completing its second reading in the Commons on Friday by calling out “Object!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The move caused outrage and Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom told the regular weekly meeting of Cabinet that the upskirting legislation will now be adopted as a Government Bill to improve its chances of becoming law. Mrs Leadsom said it was intended to secure a second reading in the Commons for the Bill in Government time as soon as possible and certainly before the summer recess, which begins on July 28. Theresa May told Cabinet that upskirting was “an invasion of privacy which leaves victims feeling degraded and distressed”, her spokesman told reporters. The spokesman said there was no mention at the 90-minute meeting of Sir Christopher’s intervention or of calls for reform of the procedures for private members’ bills. It is not believed that the Prime Minister has spoken with Sir Christopher since Friday. Green MP Caroline Lucas, who has an office near Sir Christopher, took a photo of the knickers and said: “Good to see some redecorating happening in my corridor over the weekend.” It followed a similar protest outside Sir Christopher’s constituency office at the weekend.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.