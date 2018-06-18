Very mild temperatures overnight

This evening cloud will spread eastwards across the south, which will in turn help keep temperatures mild and muggy. In Northern England, Scotland and N. Ireland it’ll be a fresher night as skies become clear.

Tomorrow will start off bright in northern parts, however during the day it’ll become cloudier and rain will eventually push into N. Ireland and Western Scotland. Elsewhere there’ll be some bright spells of sunshine and it’ll be largely dry. Temperatures will be warmest in the south again with highs expected into the mid twenties.