Watchdog pressured over Sir Philip Green’s influence on BHS report

Sir Philip Green’s attempt to influence a report that threatens to expose the billionaire’s business dealings relating to BHS has been questioned by his long-time nemesis.

Labour MP Frank Field, who headed up the parliamentary inquiry into BHS, is asking the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for details on who received draft copies of its findings on BHS, and what amendments have been requested.

The FRC slapped PwC with a £10 million fine for its 2014 audit of BHS, which came ahead of the retailer’s doomed sale to serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell.

Steve Denison, the partner responsible, was fined £500,000 and banned from practising for 15 years.

However, Sir Philip’s firm Taveta Investments has applied for a judicial review to force the FRC to change its report on BHS.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Field said: “Well, what has he got to hide?

“I am writing to the body to ask them about each draft of the report underlining their decision, who had access to those drafts, and what changes did they request.”