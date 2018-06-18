What colour will the Queen’s hat be at Royal Ascot?

The Queen is expected to join thousands of racegoers for the start of Royal Ascot on Tuesday – where the fashion stakes are just as high as the expectation on the jockeys. The event is regularly attended by the Queen and there is speculation she may have invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join her in the royal box this week at the Berkshire race course.

A carriage procession, with the Queen at its head, signals the start of each day of the event, and Harry and Meghan could be part of the spectacle. Royal Ascot is renowned for its strict dress code and this year men must wear socks or risk being turned away from the famous race meet which is one of the highlights of the social calendar. With the UK having enjoyed good weather in the past few months the fashion for wearing shoes without socks may have crept into Royal Ascot.

