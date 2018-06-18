Why Windsor visitors might see the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge in velvet robes and plumed hats

St George’s Chapel in Windsor might be more famous from recent weeks as a wedding venue but for a substantially longer period this has been the home of the oldest Order of Chivalry.

And it’s why, this afternoon, visitors to Windsor might catch a glimpse of the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge dressed in velvet robes and plumed hats.

Garter Day is celebrated in June each year in Windsor, where the newest Knights or Ladies are formally invested before lunch.

At any one time, there are 24 Knights of the Garter - two appointments were made by the Queen recently. But there are currently two further vacancies.

Following lunch, the Queen and her Knight process on foot to St. George’s Chapel for a service.