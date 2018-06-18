Winter deaths at five-year high as Beast from the East takes toll

The number of people who died during the colder winter months in England has reached a five-year high, new figures show. There were 153,717 deaths registered in England between January and March – the highest figure for the same quarter in the last five years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). More deaths occurred on almost every day between January and March compared with the five-year average, the ONS said.

The finding is possibly due to a combination of flu and “uncharacteristically cold spells” in February and March, officials said. A combination of the weather systems nicknamed the Beast from the East and Storm Emma led to bitterly cold weather across the UK earlier this year. The adverse weather caused travel chaos, while thousands of schools had to shut their doors and some hospitals cancelled non-urgent appointments. Both February and March were colder than average with a particularly cold snap occurring between February 22 and March 3. The new experimental data from the ONS shows that deaths began to climb well above the five-year average during this cold spell and remained high for almost two weeks after temperatures began to rise.

The UK endured bitterly cold weather at the end of February and in early March (PA) Credit: The UK endured bitterly cold weather at the end of February and in early March (PA)