Young Conservative to become Colombia’s next president

A young conservative protege of a powerful former president has been elected Colombia’s next leader after promising to roll back a fragile peace accord that has divided the South American nation. Ivan Duque captured almost 54% of the vote, putting him 12 points ahead of former leftist guerrilla Gustavo Petro in a tense run-off election that had appeared to be tightening in recent days. In the end, the 41-year-old sailed to victory, promising to change parts of the accord with leftist rebels but not “shred it to pieces” as some of his hawkish allies had been urging. When he takes office in August, he will be Colombia’s youngest president in more than a century. “I’ve come here to fulfil a dream,” Mr Duque said outside his polling centre.

Colombia Presidential Election Credit: Colombia Presidential Election

“For Colombia to be governed by a new generation, one that wants to govern for all and with. One that unites the country and turns the page on corruption.” The new president will inherit a country still scarred by five decades of bloody armed conflict and grappling with soaring cocaine production. Former guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are struggling to reinsert themselves in civilian life in a nation where many people remain hesitant to forgive. Vast swaths of remote territory remain under the control of violent drug mafias and residual rebel bands. “Undoubtedly, for the peace process, this is an important test,” said Patricia Munoz, a professor of political science at the Pontifical Xavierian University in Bogota. It was the first presidential election since the signing of the peace agreement ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict and was as much about the accord as it was deeply entrenched issues such as corruption and inequality. Mr Petro galvanised young voters and drew millions to public plazas with his fiery speeches vowing to improve the lives of poor, disenfranchised Colombians. Though he failed to catch Mr Duque, his more than eight million votes marked the biggest ballot box success for a leftist presidential contender in a country where leftist politicos were stigmatised over fears of potential ties to guerrilla causes. He took his loss in stride, refusing to call it a defeat and saying that “for now” he and his supporters will not form a government — echoing the words used by socialist revolutionary Hugo Chavez following his failed 1992 coup against Venezuela’s government.

Colombia Presidential Election Credit: Colombia Presidential Election