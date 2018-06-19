34-year-old man arrested under anti-terrorism powers

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said he was detained in the Coalisland area of Co Tyrone on Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested using anti-terrorism powers in Northern Ireland.

The arrest relates to the seizure of ammunition and weapons at a garage unit in the Mountjoy Road area of the town in 2011 as part of the wider investigation surrounding the murder of Northern Irish policeman Ronan Kerr.

A splinter dissident republican group said it killed the 25-year-old police officer in Omagh, County Tyrone on 2 April, 2011.

The garage was searched by detectives days after the killing.

The suspect is in custody at Musgrave police station in Belfast and helping officers with their

inquiries.