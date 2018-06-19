All five first ladies speak out on family separations at border

All four former first ladies have joined the current one, Melania Trump, in an unusual united political front expressing horror at children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border. As Michelle Obama put it on Twitter, in support of Laura Bush: “Sometimes truth transcends party.” Mrs Obama, a Democrat, wrote those words as she re-tweeted Mrs Bush, a Republican, who first spoke out in an opinion piece Sunday in The Washington Post.

“I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” Mrs Bush said on Twitter as she shared her column.

Hillary Clinton, speaking at a women’s event in New York, said the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy that has separated children and parents at the southern border was a “moral and humanitarian crisis”. Their outrage and call for reforms come after nearly 2,000 minors were separated from adults in the six weeks following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement of the zero-tolerance approach to illegal border crossings. In perhaps the most surprising response from a first lady, a statement from Mrs Trump’s office said she “hates” to see families separated at the border. Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Sunday, “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.” But the statement did not reference the “no tolerance” policy and instead said Mrs Trump hoped “both sides of the aisle” can change immigration laws.

The senior among the first ladies, Rosalynn Carter, spoke through The Carter Centre: “The practice and policy today of removing children from their parents’ care at our border with Mexico is disgraceful and a shame to our country.” Mrs Carter led a delegation to Thailand in 1979 for a firsthand look at the plight of Cambodian and Laotian refugees, recalling today the “trauma of parents and children separated by circumstances beyond their control.” Mrs Clinton, former first lady, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee, said at an awards lunch for the Women’s Forum of New York that the separations are not required by law and are not grounded in any religion. The latter refers to Sessions quoting a Bible verse to defend the administration’s policy. “We are a better country than one that tears families apart,” she said.

