Art scene figures pay tributes to ‘graffiti artists’ killed by train

Members of London’s street art scene have paid tribute to three men who died after being hit by a train. Spray cans were found close to the bodies on tracks near Loughborough Junction station, south London, an area popular with graffiti artists, on Monday morning. Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters at the station, which had been spray-painted with “RIP” and three love hearts, on Tuesday morning.

The men, believed to be aged 19, 23 and 23, have not been formally identified, but messages were left to the trio under their “tags” of Kbag, Lover and Trip on social media. “RIP so young man too soon”, wrote one, while many messages read: “Rest In Paint”, alongside images of the men’s painted tags on trains and walls. Another read: “Stay safe people, it’s not a game.” British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at 7.30am on Monday and rail industry sources told the Press Association the spray cans were found nearby. The three may have been killed overnight, when freight trains operate, and sources said the driver did not know his train had hit anything.

Officers were seen taking photographs of graffiti as part of their inquiries. BTP said the men were all from the London area and their families have been informed. Superintendent Matthew Allingham told reporters at the scene that their injuries were consistent with being hit by a train. The first call to police was made by a train driver but the force is still trying to identify the train that hit the men.

