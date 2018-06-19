Barnier: UK red lines mean no European Arrest Warrant

The UK will not be able to take part in the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) after Brexit, Michel Barnier said as he hit out at British politicians who sought to blame Brussels for the consequences of the Leave vote. The European Union’s chief negotiator said Theresa May’s “red lines” meant it was impossible to remain part of the EAW, which has helped bring criminals including failed 21/7 London tube bomber Hussain Osman to justice. Mr Barnier also stressed the need for the UK’s future relationship with the EU to be based on a “common commitment to human rights”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

That would mean Britain remaining signed up to the European Convention on Human Rights – a Council of Europe rather than EU document – something which the Prime Minister has previously threatened to pull out of. In a speech in Vienna, Mr Barnier stressed that “facts have consequences” and the Government’s approach to Brexit meant that the benefits of EU membership on security and legal co-operation could not remain exactly the same. He said the EU wanted a deal with the UK based on four pillars: – Effective exchange of information: This would include sharing passenger name records (PNR) data with the UK authorities. But this would not allow access to EU-only or Schengen-only databases. – Operational co-operation: The UK would be able to participate in Europol analysis projects dealing with live investigations, but would not be able to shape the strategic direction of EU agencies. – Judicial co-operation in criminal matters: The EU is ready to “facilitate co-operation” on mutual legal assistance, but the UK cannot remain part of the EAW. – Countering money-laundering and terrorist finance: This would involve transparency on identifying the true owners of firms and trusts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Explaining his position on the EAW, Mr Barnier said the Prime Minister’s red lines meant the UK would not accept free movement of people, the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice or the application of the charter of fundamental rights. “This means that the UK cannot take part in the European Arrest Warrant,” he said, but stressed that a “streamlined” extradition process with time limits could be introduced in its place. He said Brussels’ position was a “fair offer” but acknowledged that some in the UK would like to go further, pointing out that the Government’s paper on security, law enforcement and criminal justice “expresses a desire to keep the benefits of EU membership”. Mr Barnier said: “They want to maintain all the benefits of the current relationship, while leaving the EU regulatory, supervision, and application framework. And they try to blame us for the consequences of their choice. “Once again, we will not be drawn into this blame game. It would mean wasting time we don’t have.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.