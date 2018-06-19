Bust of Queen Victoria saved for nation

A marble bust of Queen Victoria has been saved for the nation after a UK museum matched an American museum’s offer of more than £1m to buy it.

An undisclosed museum in New York had bought the masterpiece by Sir Alfred Gilbert at auction, but the Government intervened to prevent it from leaving the country, deeming it of national importance.

While the artwork’s export licence was deferred by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge raised the necessary £1,077,607 to buy it.

The bust was commissioned in 1887 by The Army and Navy Club, a private members club in London, to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

It remained in its ownership until it was bought by the American museum and then by the Fitzwilliam, where it will go on public display.

The artwork, carved between 1887 and 1889, is the only surviving marble by Gilbert in the UK.