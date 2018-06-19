Call to restrict junk food ads during catch-up TV to fight child obesity

Children watching the Britain’s Got Talent final online using catch-up TV were inundated with junk food adverts, health campaigners have said. At times, one in four adverts shown before and during the programme on ITV Hub were for food and drink high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), according to analysis by the Obesity Health Alliance. The coalition group has called for a 9pm watershed to protect children from junk food marketing and said restrictions should also apply to programmes viewed using on-demand services.

Caroline Cerny, from the Obesity Health Alliance, said: “It is hugely concerning that children could be exposed to so many junk food adverts wherever they watch their favourite shows – be it on live TV or on-demand services. “We know that the Britain’s Got Talent final was the most watched programme by children in 2017, and with this year’s final broadcast live until 9.30pm on a Sunday night, it is highly likely that many kids will have caught up with it the following day or after on-demand. “The Obesity Health Alliance is calling on Government to restrict junk food marketing restrictions with a 9pm watershed on TV. “Our analysis reveals that any restrictions placed on TV advertising should also apply to on-demand services, so that parents can rest assured that their children will not be exposed to harmful junk food advertising whenever, and wherever, they watch the shows they love most.”

