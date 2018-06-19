Former Conservative leader William Hague calls for 'major change' to law on cannabis

Lord Hague said the war on cannabis has been 'comprehensively and irreversibly lost'. Credit: PA

Former Conservative leader Lord Hague has called for "a major change in policy" on cannabis, saying the Government should consider following Canada's approach and legalise it for recreational use. Lord Hague, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said that any "war" on cannabis has been "comprehensively and irreversibly lost" and the idea the drugs can be driven off the street by the state "is nothing short of deluded". His intervention comes after a raft of MPs called for reform to the law. On Monday, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told ITV News that he backs the use of medicinal cannabis oil. The calls for change have grown in recent days following widespread outrage over the confiscation from mother Charlotte Caldwell of cannabis oil supplies which she brought from Canada for her 12-year-old son Billy, who has acute epilepsy. After Billy was rushed to hospital on Friday night in a critical condition having suffered multiple seizures, Home Secretary Sajid Javid granted a 20-day emergency licence granting use of the oil. He has now been discharged from hospital.

Charlotte Caldwell and 12-year-old son Billy, who has acute epilepsy. Credit: PA

The Government announced a new expert panel of clinicians would be established to give swift advice on the prescription of cannabis-based medicines to individual patients. But Prime Minister Theresa May suggested the Government would look only into the operation of the current system of licences for use in individual cases, rather than reviewing the law more widely. The Home Office said the Government had no intention of reviewing the drug’s classification. Lord Hague, who led the party from 1997 to 2001 and was foreign secretary under David Cameron from 2010 to 2014, said the fact that the Home Office returned Billy's medicine meant they had "conceded that the law has become indefensible". "It should now be asked whether Britain should join the many other countries that permit medical-grade marijuana, or indeed join Canada in preparing for a lawful, regulated market in cannabis for recreational use as well," he wrote in the paper. He added: “Everyone sitting in a Whitehall conference room needs to recognise that, out there, cannabis is ubiquitous, and issuing orders to the police to defeat its use is about as up-to-date and relevant as asking the Army to recover the Empire. “This battle is effectively over.”

Credit: PA