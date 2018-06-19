Cannabis oil ‘miracle’ that can aid more epilepsy sufferers, says Alfie’s mother

The mother of a six-year-old boy with epilepsy has spoken of the difference cannabis oil has made to his life and that of his family, saying she feared he would have to go into a home without it. Hannah Deacon said conventional steroid treatment made Alfie Dingley violent towards her and his sister Annie, three, and she worried she would not be able to control him as he got older. Ms Deacon has spent £30,000 on the “miracle” tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) treatment for her son – who also has other learning and speech difficulties – legally in the Netherlands. The result, she said, had been a reduction in seizures from 300 or more a month, often requiring an emergency dash to hospital, to just one.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She told the Press Association: “When he used to have intravenous steroids he used to beat her (Annie) up, he would beat me up, I couldn’t leave them in the room on their own together because he would be very, very aggressive. “My partner is six foot three, when he (Alfie) is 15 he will be six foot three. I was sitting there thinking ‘if he is that aggressive because of steroids, he would have to go into a home’. There would be no way I could look after him. “That is not something I would allow to happen, I need to keep him safe, I need to look after him. “This medication has taken him from violence, aggressive having lots of seizures, to not being like that, that is a miracle for him and for us. It’s amazing.” Ms Deacon said she turned to cannabis after being warned by doctors that her son would suffer a heart attack or psychosis if they carried on treating him with intravenous steroids. However, they were forced to return to their Kenilworth home from the Netherlands after they ran out of money.

Ms Deacon met Mrs May in Downing Street and she promised to help.