Children placed at risk due to failings of Child and Family Agency, report finds

Some of Ireland’s most vulnerable children were potentially placed at risk due to major system failures within the Child and Family Agency (Tusla), an investigation has found. The failings were found by the Health, Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) to have stemmed from a gap between national Tusla policy and what was actually happening on the ground. The probe was ordered by Children and Youth Affairs Minister Katherine Zappone after an administrative error in a Tusla file led to a false sex abuse allegation being made against high profile Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe. Following its investigation, the HIQA also found major staffing issues at Tusla of not enough social workers, and no workforce strategy in place to address the shortages.

Investigation by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA)

Just months into the investigation, three risks were detected which caused such concern that they were immediately escalated to Tusla and the Department for Children and Youth Affairs to be addressed. Those were issues with screening and preliminary inquiries, safety planning and management of retrospective cases. The HIQA investigation found inconsistences around the screening of allegations of children sexual abuse and making preliminary inquiries which meant not all children at potential risk were being assessed, and/or protected by Tusla in a timely and effective manner. There were also inconsistencies found in safety planning practises by Tusla for children which meant that some children were adequately safeguarded, while others at potential risk were not. In terms of management of retrospective cases, a variation of practises were found, some people were not told that an allegation had been made against them and others were given only limited information. Just one of the failings uncovered by the HIQA was that Tusla and the Garda did not share information electronically.

