Chinese president welcomes Kim Jong Un to Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a visit to Beijing. State broadcaster China Central Television showed Mr Kim in talks with Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In a two-day visit, Mr Kim is expected to discuss his next steps with Chinese leaders after last week’s nuclear summit with US President Donald Trump.

China North Korea Credit: China North Korea

Security was tight at Pyongyang Airport and later at Beijing Airport, where paramilitary police prevented journalists from taking photos. Roads near the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where senior Chinese officials meet visiting leaders, were closed and the same motorcade was later seen heading into the compound. A ring of police vehicles and black saloon cars surrounded the perimeter of the guesthouse, where Mr Kim stayed on his first visit earlier this year. A similar convoy of vehicles was later seen leaving the state guesthouse in the direction of the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

China North Korea Credit: A stretch limousine arrives with motorcycle escorts at the Diaoyutai State Guest house in Beijing

The visit, while expected, is one way for China to highlight its crucial role in US efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear programme. The US has long looked to Beijing to use its influence with North Korea to bring it to negotiations, but the visit comes as ties between China and Washington are being tested by a major trade dispute. Mr Kim was diplomatically isolated for years before making his first foreign trip as leader in March to meet Mr Xi in Beijing.

Trump Kim Summit Kim’s Playbook Analysis Credit: Kim Jong Un with Xi Jinping at an earlier meeting in Dalian, China