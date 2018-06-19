Club promoter accused over schoolboy’s death felt threatened, Crete court hears

A club promoter accused of killing a public schoolboy with one punch after he said “One day you will work for me” in a row at a Greek party resort, felt threatened, a court heard. Harrow pupil Archie Lloyd was celebrating the end of his A-level exams with friends in Malia when he was knocked to the floor on August 6, 2015, a trial in Crete heard on Tuesday. Sebastian Trabucatti appeared at the Court of First Instance in Heraklion facing manslaughter charges after a UK coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing at an inquest in 2016.

Trabucatti punched 18-year-old Mr Lloyd and pushed over his best friend Mr Andy Hutchinson in the drunken row at 5am in the middle of a street off the town’s main strip, the court heard. The group had exchanged insults which culminated in Mr Lloyd saying to Trabucatti, “One day you will work for me”, before walking off, jurors were told. The 25-year-old, who said in court he lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was charged in 2015 and released on bail while the senior public prosecutor in Crete investigated. Trabucatti looked bewildered and cried during most of the proceedings. It is the first time he has publicly answered questions about the incident, after refusing to attend the inquest.

