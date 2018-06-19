Cyclist sets European speed record on bike with 3D-printed parts

A 42-year-old architect is celebrating after setting a new European cycling speed record by riding at 135.3mph using an innovative technique in which his bike was initially attached to a car.

Neil Campbell became Europe’s fastest man on two wheels on his £10,000 custom-made bike – which was partly built using 3D-printed parts – at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, on Tuesday, event organisers said.

In order to break the previous 127mph record, the cycle, which was built by Moss Bikes, was attached by a cord to the back of a 2017 Porsche Cayenne.