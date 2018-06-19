Debenhams shares plunge after third profit warning this year

It marks Debenhams’ third profit warning for the year, having first slashed forecasts in January on the back of painful price cuts.

The disappointing performance has forced the retailer to “reassess” expectations, with full-year pre-tax profits now set to come in between £35 million and £40 million, down from previous estimates of £50.3 million.

The department store chain suffered 1.7% drop in like-for-like sales over the 15 weeks to June 16, and said trading was “below plan” in May and early June despite weak comparatives from a year earlier.

Debenhams shares plunged after the retailer issued its third profit warning for 2018, saying market weakness and competitor discounting had hit sales.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Another update in April noted earnings would be at the lower end of forecasts after the retailer was gouged by extreme weather brought in by the Beast from the East.

The latest warning – sparked by “increased competitor discounting and weakness in key markets” – sent shares down more than 16% in early trading on Tuesday.

Fellow retailers also took a hit, sending the likes of Next down 1.4%, Burberry down 2.1% and Marks and Spencer Group down 1.1%

Debenhams said further cost cuts are now on the cards, with a ramped-up efficiency drive set to focus on “self-help and prioritising cash generation”.

“We also intend to conduct a strategic review of non-core assets, aiming to focus investment behind our strategy,” it added.

Debenhams executives said they are considering the sale of its Magasin du Nord subsidiary in Denmark, where it currently has six stores.

It will also look at disposing of a small in-house printing operation called Magenta, which prints materials for Debenhams and third parties and has an annual turnover of less than £10 million.

The company stopped short of announcing store closures but, as previously announced, it is still assessing whether to shutter 10 of its outlets over the next five years, a spokeswoman said.

The footprint of up to 30 of its stores may also be reduced, while the leases of 25 locations may be renegotiated as they come up for renewal over the next five years.

The spokeswoman said no job cuts are currently planned.

Capital expenditure, however, will suffer a “material reduction” in 2019.