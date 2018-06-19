Drone footage shows moment missing 75-year-old found trapped in marshes

A police drone found a 75-year-old man stuck in marshes almost 24 hours after he went missing on a family walk. Peter Pugh became separated from the group at around 5.10pm on Saturday, and he was found at 2.35pm on Sunday in dense reedbeds at Titchwell on the north Norfolk coast.

Mr Pugh was winched out and taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn where he is being treated for hypothermia. He had been walking along the beach from Brancaster, where he lives, towards Titchwell when he went missing.

Missing man located by police drone Credit: Drone image

A search operation involving around 50 people was launched, with efforts suspended at 2am on Sunday and resuming in the morning. Mr Pugh was spotted in dense reedbeds by the Norfolk Police drone, being piloted by Sergeant Danny Leach, who guided other rescuers to him. He was pulled from a deep muddy creek and given first aid until the coastguard rescue helicopter arrived to winch him out.

