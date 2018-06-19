Dumped dog Benji had such badly matted hair his foot had rotted off

An abandoned dog was found with hair so badly matted it had cut off the circulation to one of his feet, causing it to rot off, the RSPCA said. Benji, a poodle cross, was found dumped at a roadside at Eye near Peterborough on Wednesday. Vets shaved off 1.2kg of fur and found one of his feet was missing. It took them two hours to cut all of the hair off while Benji was on a drip and sedated.

The RSPCA said skin had grown over the stump of the missing foot. “It is likely the foot could have been missing for months, if not longer,” an RSPCA spokesman said. “It is thought this was the result of the matting which caused the circulation to stop. “Without a blood supply his foot effectively died.” Benji, who is thought to be around seven years old, was severely dehydrated and could hardly move when he was found by a group of teenagers who looked after him until the RSPCA arrived.

Matted dog found abandoned Credit: Benji

RSPCA inspector Carrie O’Riordan said: “I was truly horrified when I saw Benji, he didn’t even resemble a dog. “Apart from the matting he smelt extremely bad and his fur was coated in faeces, urine and fleas. “In all my years as an inspector I have never seen a matted dog as bad as this. “The person who let him get to a condition like this is truly the lowest of the low, there is just no excuse for it.”

