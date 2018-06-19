England World Cup city hit by flooding

A road has flooded outside a designated World Cup hotel in Nizhny Novgorod, leaving cars half-submerged and forcing local residents and visitors to wade through knee-deep water. The flood followed a rain shower in the central Russian city, but it abated soon after.

The flood outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel, a designated media hotel for the tournament, brought local news reporters to the scene. One television cameraman removed his trousers and waded through the water in his underwear while filming. A hotel staff member also had to get through the water to retrieve possessions from his parked car.

