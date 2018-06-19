Explosion reported at London Tube station

Police have been called to reports of an explosion at a London Tube station. A small number of people have had to be treated at the scene in north London, British Transport Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a minor explosion and “people running” at Southgate Tube station shortly after 7pm on Tuesday. Emergency services are at the scene and the station is closed.

Emergency services at the scene Credit: Emergency services at the scene