Explosion reported at London Tube station

Soutgate station is closed (Nick Ansell/PA) Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Police have been called to reports of an explosion at a London Tube station.

A small number of people have had to be treated at the scene in north London, British Transport Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a minor explosion and “people running” at Southgate Tube station shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services are at the scene and the station is closed.

Emergency services at the scene

The Metropolitan Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor.

“We are not aware of any serious injury.”