Film about Second World War Belfast elephant ‘tale of compassion and humanity’

A film about saving a Belfast elephant during the Second World War is a tale of compassion and humanity, its leading actors said.

Zoo tells the story of a boy’s friendship with the baby animal and efforts to keep it from being killed during the Germans’ bombing of Belfast in the Blitz.

It is based on a true story and premiered in Belfast on Tuesday.

Dame Penelope Wilton played Denise Austin, who brought baby elephant Sheila home from Belfast Zoo to prevent it from being killed by bombs from German planes.

She said: “It is a very humane story and it is a story of resilience and it is a story of these young people, who have the bravery in a grown-up world to fight for what they thought was right.”