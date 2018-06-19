First beavers born in Cornwall for 400 years

Their parents had been released last summer and built their first lodge together.

At least two juvenile beavers, which are known as kits, have been born at a five acre fenced site at Woodland Valley Farm in Ladock near Truro.

The first beavers have been born in Cornwall for over 400 years, conservationists have announced.

Conservationists suspected the pair may have had kits as the male beaver started building a smaller lodge, which was a sign the female was nursing.

Farmer Chris Jones alerted project partner Cornwall Wildlife Trust after first seeing one of the kits last week.

Frank Howie, chairman of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s conservation strategy committee, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for the Cornwall Beaver Project.

“It clearly shows the beavers are in their element and all their hard work making a new home was for a very good reason.”

As well as the beavers, there has been an increased number of bats around the enclosure, including some very rare species such as barbastelle and greater horseshoe.

The beaver dams hold more water at the top of the catchment, in pools, which in turn means more insects for bats to feed on.

Holding the water upstream is also great for flood prevention downstream, and project workers estimate that the water now takes an hour to drain through the site when it used to take just 15 minutes.

The village of Ladock, which is downstream, suffers from flooding so slowing the flow of water could form part of the solution.